Level Financial Advisors Acquires 1,204 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,478,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,959,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $249.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $205.93 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

