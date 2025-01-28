Level Financial Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average is $172.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

