Level Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Level Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.