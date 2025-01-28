Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Activity

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

