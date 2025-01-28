Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 325,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.