LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

LINKBANCORP has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 44,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,884. The company has a market cap of $269.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts predict that LINKBANCORP will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.