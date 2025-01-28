Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.3 million.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

LFUS stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.00. 257,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $222.73 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

