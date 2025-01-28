Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $459.09 and last traded at $467.44. 1,586,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,209,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

