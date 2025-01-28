Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys Shares of 909 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $198,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average is $214.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

