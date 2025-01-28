Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys Shares of 909 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $198,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Honeywell International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average is $214.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Duolingo: An Unexpected Benefactor From the TikTok Ban
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Trump Index: 6 Companies Linked to Trump’s Cabinet Worth Watching
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.