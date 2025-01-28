Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Invests $1.67 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after buying an additional 738,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Humana by 55.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 214,535 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,102,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.27. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.