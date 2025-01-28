Mattern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $6,259,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

