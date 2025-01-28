Mattern Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

