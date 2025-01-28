MBE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after acquiring an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,283,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

