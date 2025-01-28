McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MCD opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.07 and its 200-day moving average is $288.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.