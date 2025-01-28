MicroStrategy (MSTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $122,668.33 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $347.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.12 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.76. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

