Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Update

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 6,691.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Millennium Group International Price Performance
Shares of Millennium Group International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Millennium Group International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.
Millennium Group International Company Profile
