Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Update

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 6,691.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Millennium Group International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Millennium Group International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

