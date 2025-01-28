Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Update

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mingteng International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 161,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Mingteng International has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mingteng International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mingteng International Company Profile

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

