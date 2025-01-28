Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 1.2 %

MITSY stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.35. 26,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.80. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $335.73 and a 52-week high of $550.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

