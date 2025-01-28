Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.55 and a 200 day moving average of $406.44. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $484.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.