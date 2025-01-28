Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

