Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,481 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,194,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,747,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,063.20. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,208.95. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,546 shares of company stock valued at $40,338,829. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $165.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.81. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

