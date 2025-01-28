Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $944,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $492,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,320. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.1 %

OLLI stock opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.