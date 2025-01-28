Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

