Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,170.75. This trade represents a 11.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $842,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,600. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $2,136,080. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

