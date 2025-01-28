Mueller Water Products (MWA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $293,122.80 billion for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $88,971.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,848.66. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $653,188.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at $234,356.22. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,144. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.