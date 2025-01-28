Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 7,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,378. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 million, a P/E ratio of 147.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Nanophase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

