NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 446,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,516. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $826.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

