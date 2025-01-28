Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSAV traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,359,875. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

