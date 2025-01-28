Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Net Savings Link Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NSAV traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,359,875. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About Net Savings Link
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Net Savings Link
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.