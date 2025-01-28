Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $971.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $64,435.10. The trade was a 99.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.