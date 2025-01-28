News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NWSA opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. News has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

