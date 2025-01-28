Next Level Private LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

