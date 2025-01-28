Next Level Private LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up 3.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.