NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 291,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 338,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 251,293 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

