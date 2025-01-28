Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.