Nilsine Partners LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 1.2% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $867,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.