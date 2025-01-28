Nilsine Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

