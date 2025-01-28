Northwest Financial Advisors Has $354,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.