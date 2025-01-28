Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 25.9% – What’s Next?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 371,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 91,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

