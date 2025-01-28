Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at UBS Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTR. TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.