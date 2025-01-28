Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ODD stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 4.30.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter worth $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

