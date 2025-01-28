Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OMCL opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.72, a PEG ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.7% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Omnicell by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Omnicell by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

