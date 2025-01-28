O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,425.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.82.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

ORLY stock opened at $1,282.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,225.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,170.48. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,285.90.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.