Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 761. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

Featured Stories

