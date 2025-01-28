Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 43,439 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Crown Castle Stock Up 4.3 %

CCI stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

