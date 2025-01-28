Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $34.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,692 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $34,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the second quarter worth $1,426,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCW stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

