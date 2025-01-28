Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,119 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.54.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $297.80 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.07.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

