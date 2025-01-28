Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.5% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

