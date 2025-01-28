Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 188.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

