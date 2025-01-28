Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

