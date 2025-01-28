Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $171,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 364,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 788.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 780,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,339,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

